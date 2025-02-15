Left Menu

Delhi High Court Scrutinizes Misclassification of Betel Nuts in Customs Duty Dispute

The Delhi High Court is addressing a plea concerning the alleged misclassification of betel nuts, leading to customs duty evasion. A customs house agent claims the ambiguity between 50% or 100% duty rates causes financial losses to the government, despite clarification from the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:28 IST
Delhi High Court Scrutinizes Misclassification of Betel Nuts in Customs Duty Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has questioned the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) regarding a plea addressing the misclassification issue of betel nuts for customs duty purposes.

A customs house agent has raised concerns about this ambiguity, which purportedly enables significant duty evasion, harming government revenue.

The court has criticized authorities for their inaction despite advance notice and stressed urgent intervention in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025