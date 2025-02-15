Delhi High Court Scrutinizes Misclassification of Betel Nuts in Customs Duty Dispute
The Delhi High Court is addressing a plea concerning the alleged misclassification of betel nuts, leading to customs duty evasion. A customs house agent claims the ambiguity between 50% or 100% duty rates causes financial losses to the government, despite clarification from the Supreme Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has questioned the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) regarding a plea addressing the misclassification issue of betel nuts for customs duty purposes.
A customs house agent has raised concerns about this ambiguity, which purportedly enables significant duty evasion, harming government revenue.
The court has criticized authorities for their inaction despite advance notice and stressed urgent intervention in the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement