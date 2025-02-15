Government Overhaul: Trump and Musk's Radical Restructuring of U.S. Agencies

Personnel from Elon Musk's government downsizing team, known as DOGE, made their initial visit to the Pentagon, signaling potential spending cuts as the Trump administration aims to prune its budgets.

Nearly 10,000 federal employees were dismissed as part of Trump and Musk's aggressive reduction of U.S. bureaucracy, largely affecting first-year probationary workers with limited employment protections.

The administration's reshuffle extends beyond financial cuts, impacting international disaster response capabilities and sparking concern among senior White House aides over Musk's expanding reach within federal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)