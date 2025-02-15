Left Menu

Government Overhaul: Trump and Musk's Radical Restructuring of U.S. Agencies

A transformative campaign led by President Donald Trump and adviser Elon Musk targets U.S. federal agencies, resulting in massive job cuts and reorganizations. Musk's influence is expanding, sparking tensions with White House officials amidst difficulties in global disaster responses and significant judicial and administrative changes within the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:29 IST
Government Overhaul: Trump and Musk's Radical Restructuring of U.S. Agencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Personnel from Elon Musk's government downsizing team, known as DOGE, made their initial visit to the Pentagon, signaling potential spending cuts as the Trump administration aims to prune its budgets.

Nearly 10,000 federal employees were dismissed as part of Trump and Musk's aggressive reduction of U.S. bureaucracy, largely affecting first-year probationary workers with limited employment protections.

The administration's reshuffle extends beyond financial cuts, impacting international disaster response capabilities and sparking concern among senior White House aides over Musk's expanding reach within federal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025