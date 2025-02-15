G7 Foreign Ministers Unite for Durable Peace in Ukraine

In a bid to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, the G7 foreign ministers convened on Saturday, aligning on a strategy that includes robust security guarantees and potential future sanctions on Russia.

Their resolution, voiced at the Munich Security Conference, links additional sanctions to Russia's commitment to genuine peace negotiations. The ministers underscored the necessity of collaborative efforts to ensure the war in Ukraine does not restart.

The G7, including the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, Britain, and the EU, reinforced their dedication to securing enduring peace and stability for Ukraine as a sovereign nation.

