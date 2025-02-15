G7 Foreign Ministers Unite for Durable Peace in Ukraine
The G7 foreign ministers collectively agreed on a strategy to secure a strong peace agreement for Ukraine, emphasizing robust security guarantees and linking any future sanctions on Russia to good-faith negotiations. The group, which includes the U.S., stressed the importance of collaboration for long-term stability.
- Country:
- Germany
In a bid to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, the G7 foreign ministers convened on Saturday, aligning on a strategy that includes robust security guarantees and potential future sanctions on Russia.
Their resolution, voiced at the Munich Security Conference, links additional sanctions to Russia's commitment to genuine peace negotiations. The ministers underscored the necessity of collaborative efforts to ensure the war in Ukraine does not restart.
The G7, including the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, Britain, and the EU, reinforced their dedication to securing enduring peace and stability for Ukraine as a sovereign nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G7
- Ukraine
- peace
- security
- guarantees
- sanctions
- Russia
- negotiations
- conference
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Odesa Under Siege: Destruction of Historic Heart by Russian Missiles
U.S. Restores Sanctions on Cuban Entities amid Political Tensions
Russian Nationals Confirmed Among Victims in Washington DC Midair Collision
Unyielding Aggression: Russia's Latest Assault on Ukraine
Russia Escalates Attacks on Ukraine with Deadly Drone and Missile Strikes