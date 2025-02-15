Left Menu

Convicted for Killing Spree: The Dark Case of Shiv Prasad Dhurve

Shiv Prasad Dhurve was convicted for the second of four murders in Madhya Pradesh, India. Sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Sonu Verma, the legal proceedings involved substantial evidence, including CCTV footage. Dhurve has already been sentenced for another murder and is awaiting trials for the remaining cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Madhya Pradesh court has convicted Shiv Prasad Dhurve, accused of a series of murders in Sagar district in 2022, for his second murder case. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing Sonu Verma by bludgeoning him with a marble stone.

Presiding over the case, Principal Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Srivastava issued the verdict following the evaluation of testimonies from 17 witnesses and CCTV footage evidence. The special prosecutor mentioned the submission of 23 articles in court and confirmed Dhurve's conviction under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Dhurve has already received a life sentence for another murder and faces trials for two additional killings. Police apprehended him in Bhopal, motivated by clues from a previous victim's mobile phone, with Dhurve confessing inspiration from a movie character for his crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

