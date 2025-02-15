Left Menu

Delayed Central Funds Hinder Tamil Nadu's Progress in Schemes

The Tamil Nadu government is struggling with the delayed release of central funds, impacting the timely delivery of scheme benefits to citizens. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin emphasized the state's commitment to contributing its share promptly while urging the central government to accelerate its fund disbursement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:19 IST
Delayed Central Funds Hinder Tamil Nadu's Progress in Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating concerns about central fund delays, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has highlighted how these hold-ups are hampering the state's ability to deliver vital scheme benefits to its citizens. Speaking at the DISHA Committee meeting in Chennai, Stalin asserted that the state is promptly contributing its share.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister called for a swift release of pending central government funds, asserting that the delay affects even the most marginalized. The state awaits Rs 2,118 crore related to wage arrears under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The review meeting also examined the progress of key schemes, including rural housing and agriculture developments, emphasizing Tamil Nadu's pioneering role in their implementation. The state has also expanded financial support for pregnant women, underscoring its commitment to social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025