Delayed Central Funds Hinder Tamil Nadu's Progress in Schemes

Amid escalating concerns about central fund delays, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has highlighted how these hold-ups are hampering the state's ability to deliver vital scheme benefits to its citizens. Speaking at the DISHA Committee meeting in Chennai, Stalin asserted that the state is promptly contributing its share.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister called for a swift release of pending central government funds, asserting that the delay affects even the most marginalized. The state awaits Rs 2,118 crore related to wage arrears under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The review meeting also examined the progress of key schemes, including rural housing and agriculture developments, emphasizing Tamil Nadu's pioneering role in their implementation. The state has also expanded financial support for pregnant women, underscoring its commitment to social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)