High-Stakes Operations: Pakistani Security Forces Target Terrorist Leaders

Intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 15 terrorists, including leaders, and four army personnel. The ISPR statement reported operations in Dera Ismail and North Waziristan, with sanitization efforts continuing. Pakistan blames Afghan Taliban support for rising terror activities post-2021. The 2024 report highlighted the deadliest year for Pakistani forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant military effort, Pakistani security forces have targeted high-value terrorist leaders, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 militants and four army personnel. The operations took place in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Two intelligence-based operations were conducted in the districts of Dera Ismail and North Waziristan. In Dera Ismail Khan, security forces successfully engaged and eliminated nine terrorists, including sought-after ringleaders. In North Waziristan, six more terrorists were neutralized despite intense combat, resulting in the death of Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf and his men.

The operations are part of ongoing efforts to combat increased terrorist activities blamed on Afghan Taliban support for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). According to the 2024 Centre for Research and Security Studies report, last year marked a grim record of 444 terror attacks, leading to the highest casualties for Pakistan's security forces in a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

