RDX Hoax Email Sparks Alert in Bhopal School

A Bhopal-based school in Madhya Pradesh received a threatening email on Saturday, claiming the institution would be blown up with 'RDX', according to police.

The email, written in Telugu, was directed at a school in the Piplani area. Despite the alarming message, no students were on the premises when the email was received. Staff members were swiftly evacuated for their safety.

Responding to the threat, teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad, bomb disposal unit, and dog squad conducted a comprehensive search, ultimately determining the threat to be a hoax. Investigations are underway to identify the sender, as confirmed by Anurag Lal, the station house officer.

