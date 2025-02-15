RDX Hoax Email Sparks Alert in Bhopal School
A school in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, faced a major scare when an email threatening a bombing with 'RDX' was received. Written in Telugu, the email led to immediate evacuation of staff, though no students were present. Authorities declared the threat a hoax after extensive investigation.
- Country:
- India
A Bhopal-based school in Madhya Pradesh received a threatening email on Saturday, claiming the institution would be blown up with 'RDX', according to police.
The email, written in Telugu, was directed at a school in the Piplani area. Despite the alarming message, no students were on the premises when the email was received. Staff members were swiftly evacuated for their safety.
Responding to the threat, teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad, bomb disposal unit, and dog squad conducted a comprehensive search, ultimately determining the threat to be a hoax. Investigations are underway to identify the sender, as confirmed by Anurag Lal, the station house officer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhopal
- school
- threat
- RDX
- hoax
- Telugu
- Anti-Terrorism Squad
- bomb disposal
- Madhya Pradesh