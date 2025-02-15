Left Menu

UN Committee Reviews UK’s Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights Progress: Focus on Living Wage, Asylum Legislation, and Child Poverty

During the session, Joo-Young Lee, Committee Expert, praised the UK’s commitment to setting the minimum living wage above two-thirds of median earnings, with cost-of-living considerations for the first time.

15-02-2025
Child poverty emerged as a critical issue, with Julieta Rossi, Committee Expert, highlighting that 30% of children, or 4.3 million, lived in poverty in 2022/2023. Image Credit: ChatGPT

The Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights has concluded its review of the United Kingdom's seventh periodic report, commending progress on implementing a real living wage while expressing concerns about discriminatory asylum legislation and high child poverty levels.

However, concerns were raised by Seree Nonthasoot, Committee Expert, regarding discriminatory impacts of recent legislation, such as the Nationality and Borders Act 2022, the Illegal Migration Act 2023, and the Safety of Rwanda Act 2024. These laws reportedly hinder asylum seekers’ access to social protection. The UK delegation clarified that a new border security and immigration bill had been introduced, repealing the Safety of Rwanda Act and amending the Illegal Migration Act.

Child poverty emerged as a critical issue, with Julieta Rossi, Committee Expert, highlighting that 30% of children, or 4.3 million, lived in poverty in 2022/2023. The UK Government announced a 10-year child poverty strategy to be launched in spring 2025, including increased local funding of £742 million for 2025/2026.

Robert Linham, Deputy Director of Rights Policy at the Ministry of Justice, reiterated the UK Government's approach to implementing the Covenant through policies and legislation, while noting Scotland’s independent initiative to incorporate international treaties into Scots law.

The session concluded with appreciation from Seree Nonthasoot for the detailed dialogue and a call for consistent human rights standards across all UK territories.

The Committee’s seventy-seventh session continues until 28 February 2025.

