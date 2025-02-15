Mystery of the Dhenkanal Tragedy: Family Found Hanging in Secluded Home
In Odisha's Dhenkanal district, a woman was found living with the corpses of her three family members, discovered hanging in their home. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death, amid suspicions of suicide or homicide.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, a 65-year-old woman was discovered to have been living with the corpses of her husband, daughter, and grandson for at least two days, according to police reports.
The decomposed bodies were found hanging in their residence at Chaulia Khamar village, raising suspicions about the circumstances of the deaths. The family's home, isolated and distant from neighbors, has fueled investigations looking into suicide or possible homicide.
Police are conducting post-mortem examinations to uncover the cause of death. Notably, the family's isolation from the community might have delayed discovery, with the woman's son being alerted only by a foul smell emanating from the house.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Dhenkanal
- police
- incident
- post-mortem
- mystery
- hanging
- suspicious
- secluded
- tragic
ALSO READ
Telugu film producer K P Choudhary found hanging in a rented room in Goa, say police.
Varun Chakravarthy: India's Mystery Spinner Poised for ODI Impact
Recovery and Investigation: The Mystery Illness of Rajouri
Varun Chakravarthy: India's Mystery Weapon in ODI Plans
Varun Chakravarthy: India's Mystery Spinner Making Waves in International Cricket