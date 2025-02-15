Mystery of the Dhenkanal Tragedy: Family Found Hanging in Secluded Home

In a shocking incident in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, a 65-year-old woman was discovered to have been living with the corpses of her husband, daughter, and grandson for at least two days, according to police reports.

The decomposed bodies were found hanging in their residence at Chaulia Khamar village, raising suspicions about the circumstances of the deaths. The family's home, isolated and distant from neighbors, has fueled investigations looking into suicide or possible homicide.

Police are conducting post-mortem examinations to uncover the cause of death. Notably, the family's isolation from the community might have delayed discovery, with the woman's son being alerted only by a foul smell emanating from the house.

