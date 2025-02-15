Hyderabad Launches Call Centre for Omitted Caste Survey Participants

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced the launch of a dedicated call centre this Saturday to assist citizens who were left out during last year's caste survey. This initiative aims to bridge the gap by allowing omitted individuals to submit their details directly.

The GHMC has amplified the reach of this call centre beyond city limits. Citizens from various districts can also contact the centre, as revealed by a GHMC release. The collected information will be systematically relayed to the respective district Collectors.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka informed that these updates would be accepted between February 16-28. The survey initially covered 96.9% of the populace; however, 3.1% were missed. Citizens can now reach the government through the call centre, mandal offices, or online platforms.

