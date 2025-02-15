Left Menu

Hyderabad Launches Call Centre for Omitted Caste Survey Participants

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced a call centre to assist citizens excluded from last year's caste survey. The centre will collect data from callers statewide and forward it to district officials. Citizens can participate by phone, at mandal offices, or online from February 16 to 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:47 IST
Hyderabad Launches Call Centre for Omitted Caste Survey Participants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced the launch of a dedicated call centre this Saturday to assist citizens who were left out during last year's caste survey. This initiative aims to bridge the gap by allowing omitted individuals to submit their details directly.

The GHMC has amplified the reach of this call centre beyond city limits. Citizens from various districts can also contact the centre, as revealed by a GHMC release. The collected information will be systematically relayed to the respective district Collectors.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka informed that these updates would be accepted between February 16-28. The survey initially covered 96.9% of the populace; however, 3.1% were missed. Citizens can now reach the government through the call centre, mandal offices, or online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025