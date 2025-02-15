Telangana's Inclusive Push: Awareness for Caste Survey Data

The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes announced plans for an awareness initiative regarding the state's caste survey. This effort aims to include citizens who were overlooked during last year's data collection.

G Niranjan, the Chairman, will lead these awareness sessions along with two commission members. They will host events across several locations in the city on February 16, specifically targeting Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, and Gachibowli.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the government will accept data from families omitted during the previous survey phase, with a submission window open from February 16 to 28.

