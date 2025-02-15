Critical Minerals Deal Sparks Tensions Between U.S. and Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised alarms over a proposed mineral deal with the United States, as it lacks crucial security guarantees for Ukraine. The U.S. has suggested acquiring a 50% stake in Ukraine's critical minerals, a move seen by some as a diplomatic maneuver to secure economic and security ties post-war.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented the draft during a visit to Kyiv, hinting at opportunities for U.S. investment in Ukraine's extensive natural resources. Nonetheless, Ukraine has expressed reservations, stressing the absence of detailed security provisions in the document, which could deter future Russian aggression.

As negotiations unfold, Zelenskiy's team remains adamant about the need for robust security assurances from the U.S. The complexity and perceived boldness of the American proposal continue to fuel discussions, with Ukrainian officials keen on ensuring compliance with national interests and constitutional guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)