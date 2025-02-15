Prisoner Exchange: Lives Behind Bars Recounted in Historic Ceasefire Deal
Israel released 369 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages taken by Hamas, amid a fragile ceasefire. Many Palestinians see the prisoners as freedom fighters, while Israel considers them terrorists. The release includes prominent figures and raises ongoing concerns about detention conditions under Israeli military occupation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:56 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a striking development, Israel released 369 Palestinian prisoners as part of a tense exchange for Israeli hostages held by Hamas amid a precarious ceasefire.
The prisoners, perceived as terrorists by Israel, are often hailed as freedom fighters by Palestinians. Many have experienced long periods of detention without trial.
The release of prominent figures has brought to light the harsh conditions these prisoners endured and continues to spotlight the contentious issue of military occupation.
