Prisoner Exchange: Lives Behind Bars Recounted in Historic Ceasefire Deal

In a striking development, Israel released 369 Palestinian prisoners as part of a tense exchange for Israeli hostages held by Hamas amid a precarious ceasefire.

The prisoners, perceived as terrorists by Israel, are often hailed as freedom fighters by Palestinians. Many have experienced long periods of detention without trial.

The release of prominent figures has brought to light the harsh conditions these prisoners endured and continues to spotlight the contentious issue of military occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)