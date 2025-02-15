Left Menu

Prisoner Exchange: Lives Behind Bars Recounted in Historic Ceasefire Deal

Israel released 369 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages taken by Hamas, amid a fragile ceasefire. Many Palestinians see the prisoners as freedom fighters, while Israel considers them terrorists. The release includes prominent figures and raises ongoing concerns about detention conditions under Israeli military occupation.

Updated: 15-02-2025 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a striking development, Israel released 369 Palestinian prisoners as part of a tense exchange for Israeli hostages held by Hamas amid a precarious ceasefire.

The prisoners, perceived as terrorists by Israel, are often hailed as freedom fighters by Palestinians. Many have experienced long periods of detention without trial.

The release of prominent figures has brought to light the harsh conditions these prisoners endured and continues to spotlight the contentious issue of military occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

