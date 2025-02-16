Left Menu

Tragedy in Villach: Random Stabbing Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

A random stabbing in Villach, Austria, resulted in one fatality and four injuries. The suspect, a Syrian resident of Austria, was detained. An eyewitness intervened, potentially preventing further harm. Authorities are investigating the possibility of additional suspects.

Updated: 16-02-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:33 IST
A shocking incident unfolded in the city of Villach, southern Austria, when a 23-year-old man randomly attacked passersby, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old and injuries to four others, according to police reports.

The attacker, identified as a Syrian national residing legally in Austria, was quickly subdued by law enforcement. Eyewitness accounts describe a dramatic intervention by a food delivery worker, who drove towards the suspect, likely preventing further violence.

Authorities continue their investigation into the motives behind the attack and are searching for any potential accomplices involved in the tragic event.

