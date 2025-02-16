Left Menu

Deportation Dilemma: Indian Immigrants' Return Sparks Political Tensions

A plane carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US landed in Amritsar, causing a stir in Indian politics. Punjab's Chief Minister criticized the central government's actions, while families expressed despair over unfulfilled dreams. Authorities emphasized the need for citizens to use licensed agents to circumvent immigration scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar/Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:36 IST
Amritsar witnessed a major influx of deported Indian immigrants as a flight from the US touched down with 116 individuals late Saturday night. The deportation, part of the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants, has sparked political discord in India, particularly in Punjab.

Among the deportees, a majority hailed from Punjab and neighboring states, and there is ongoing criticism from state officials about the central government's handling of the returnees. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lambasted the decision, urging the nation not to make Amritsar a 'deport centre' while offering transportation for the deportees to their hometowns.

The return of these individuals has further highlighted the issues surrounding human trafficking and immigration fraud. Punjab Police has initiated a probe into travel agents allegedly involved in perpetuating illegal immigration. Citizens are advised to consult only licensed agents to avoid scams, as authorities work to dismantle these exploitative networks.

