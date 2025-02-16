MLA Sneha Dube Pandit Advocates for Palghar Residents
BJP MLA Sneha Dube Pandit meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the rehabilitation of Palghar residents from demolished illegal buildings, originally constructed on reserved land. The CM assured imminent action on rehabilitation and other civic matters, including school, health, and transport issues in Vasai.
BJP legislator Sneha Dube Pandit recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address significant civic concerns, focusing on the resettlement of inhabitants from illegal buildings in Palghar district. The structures, built on reserved land with counterfeit papers, faced demolition under recent municipal action.
The Bombay High Court mandated the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation to clarify its rehabilitation plans within three weeks, following the demolition. Dube Pandit is actively pushing for the civic body to tackle these pressing issues, and in this vein, consulted with CM Fadnavis for a viable solution.
Fadnavis assured that steps would be taken rapidly, with a meeting slated soon to deliberate on the rehabilitation strategy. Additional issues like school transfers, health center upgrades, and transport facility expansions were also discussed as major constituency concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
