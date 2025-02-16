Left Menu

U.S. State Department's Taiwan Website Update Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue

The U.S. State Department revised its stance on Taiwan by removing opposition to Taiwan independence from its website, leading to praise from Taiwan. The update emphasizes Taiwan's cooperation in Pentagon projects and support for its international organization memberships, despite no formal U.S.-Taiwan diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:01 IST
The U.S. State Department has updated its website, omitting a prior declaration against Taiwan's independence, a move welcomed by Taipei. This revision highlights Taiwan's cooperation with U.S. defense technology projects and mentions support for its participation in international assemblies.

The U.S. maintains its stance against unilateral shifts in Taiwan's status, calling for peaceful and consensual cross-Strait relations. Taiwan's Foreign Minister praised the U.S.'s supportive approach toward Taiwan relations. The deletion marks a significant diplomatic gesture, reinforcing U.S.-Taiwan ties amid rising regional tensions.

China's continued military activities around Taiwan emphasize the ongoing geopolitical tensions. Chinese authorities have yet to respond to these recent U.S. updates, highlighting the delicate balance in U.S.-China-Taiwanese relations.

