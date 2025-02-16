U.S. State Department's Taiwan Website Update Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue

The U.S. State Department has updated its website, omitting a prior declaration against Taiwan's independence, a move welcomed by Taipei. This revision highlights Taiwan's cooperation with U.S. defense technology projects and mentions support for its participation in international assemblies.

The U.S. maintains its stance against unilateral shifts in Taiwan's status, calling for peaceful and consensual cross-Strait relations. Taiwan's Foreign Minister praised the U.S.'s supportive approach toward Taiwan relations. The deletion marks a significant diplomatic gesture, reinforcing U.S.-Taiwan ties amid rising regional tensions.

China's continued military activities around Taiwan emphasize the ongoing geopolitical tensions. Chinese authorities have yet to respond to these recent U.S. updates, highlighting the delicate balance in U.S.-China-Taiwanese relations.

