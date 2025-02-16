Deadly Bee Swarm Attack Stuns Uttar Pradesh Village

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, an elderly man lost his life and two other individuals sustained injuries following a swarm of bee attacks on pedestrians on the Bairia-Thamhanpura-Sagarpali road in Narhi area.

The attack transpired on Saturday afternoon when a cluster of bees unexpectedly descended upon the road, targeting passersby. The victims included Raghunath Yadav (75), who succumbed to multiple bee stings.

Two other villagers, Nakshatra Yadav (70) and Bhuar Yadav (40), were injured and are currently undergoing medical treatment. Station House Officer Nadeem Ahmed Faridi reported that while the incident is being investigated, no formal complaint has yet been submitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)