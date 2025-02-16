CRPF Fortifies Maoist Stronghold with New Base in Chhattisgarh

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has made a strategic move by setting up a new operations base in a Maoist-dominated corridor in Chhattisgarh's southern Bastar region. This bold step is part of the larger initiative to curb Left Wing Extremism within the state.

The forward operating base, located at 'Pujari Kanker' in the Bijapur district, was established on February 13th by the combined efforts of the 196th and 205th CoBRA battalions and additional paramilitary units. Officials describe the area as a Maoist stronghold, with training camps and ammunition facilities nearby.

The creation of the base did not come without incident, as a CoBRA commando was injured in an IED blast during construction. Despite these challenges, the CRPF demolished a Maoist memorial and has initiated community engagement by offering medical services to locals, aiming to diminish Maoist influence significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)