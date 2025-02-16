Left Menu

CRPF Fortifies Maoist Stronghold with New Base in Chhattisgarh

The CRPF has established a new operations base in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, strengthening efforts against Maoist influence. Located in Bijapur district, the base serves as both a strategic operations center and a community engagement point, with medical camps aiding local residents. This marks a significant step in the government's anti-extremism initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has made a strategic move by setting up a new operations base in a Maoist-dominated corridor in Chhattisgarh's southern Bastar region. This bold step is part of the larger initiative to curb Left Wing Extremism within the state.

The forward operating base, located at 'Pujari Kanker' in the Bijapur district, was established on February 13th by the combined efforts of the 196th and 205th CoBRA battalions and additional paramilitary units. Officials describe the area as a Maoist stronghold, with training camps and ammunition facilities nearby.

The creation of the base did not come without incident, as a CoBRA commando was injured in an IED blast during construction. Despite these challenges, the CRPF demolished a Maoist memorial and has initiated community engagement by offering medical services to locals, aiming to diminish Maoist influence significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

