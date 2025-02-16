Left Menu

Tragedy at New Delhi Station: Stampede Sparks Safety Concerns

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sorrow over a fatal stampede at New Delhi railway station, urging improved safety measures. Eighteen people died, and more were injured in the incident, which underscored the need for better crowd management during large gatherings like the Maha Kumbh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has raised questions about safety measures, a stampede at New Delhi railway station resulted in the deaths of 18 people, with more than a dozen injured. The stampede occurred late Saturday night as crowds surged on platform numbers 14 and 15, where passengers awaited trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed heartfelt sorrow over the incident, emphasizing that such tragedies highlight the urgent need for meticulous planning and management to ensure public safety. Banerjee called for improvements in support and facilities for travelers to prevent future occurrences.

As authorities continue to investigate the causes of the stampede, Banerjee extended her condolences to the affected families and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of crowd control at major transportation hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

