Left Menu

New Bill Aims to Grant Proprietary Rights to J&K Residents

Senior PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra is set to introduce a bill that seeks to grant proprietary rights to residents of Jammu and Kashmir living on public land. This private member's bill aims to rectify past legal arrangements and ensure secure housing for eligible occupants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:03 IST
New Bill Aims to Grant Proprietary Rights to J&K Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move poised to impact thousands, Senior PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra plans to introduce a private member's bill in the next Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The bill seeks proprietary rights for residents whose homes occupy state, kahcharai, common, and shamilat lands in the Union Territory.

The bill, named 'The Jammu and Kashmir (Regularisation and Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Public Land) Bill, 2025,' addresses the status of properties affected by prior anti-encroachment drives and voided land transfers under the repealed Roshni Act. The proposal promises rightful ownership or transfer for long-standing occupants, backed by Article 21.

Aimed at offering a one-time legal framework, the bill would cover those with a valid permanent resident certificate and over 20 years of continuous occupancy. Areas adjacent to residential properties could also gain recognition, though commercial properties remain excluded. Provisions for exemptions and limits on regularisation fees are also emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025