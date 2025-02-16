New Bill Aims to Grant Proprietary Rights to J&K Residents

In a move poised to impact thousands, Senior PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra plans to introduce a private member's bill in the next Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The bill seeks proprietary rights for residents whose homes occupy state, kahcharai, common, and shamilat lands in the Union Territory.

The bill, named 'The Jammu and Kashmir (Regularisation and Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Public Land) Bill, 2025,' addresses the status of properties affected by prior anti-encroachment drives and voided land transfers under the repealed Roshni Act. The proposal promises rightful ownership or transfer for long-standing occupants, backed by Article 21.

Aimed at offering a one-time legal framework, the bill would cover those with a valid permanent resident certificate and over 20 years of continuous occupancy. Areas adjacent to residential properties could also gain recognition, though commercial properties remain excluded. Provisions for exemptions and limits on regularisation fees are also emphasized.

