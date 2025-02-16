Left Menu

Delhi High Court Overturns Arbitration Ruling: Reliance Hit with Gas Dispute Verdict

The Delhi High Court has overturned an arbitration tribunal's decision, which previously absolved Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc of liability in a complex gas migration dispute with ONGC. The court's decision reignites legal proceedings over claims of gas siphoning worth billions from ONGC-owned fields into Reliance's territory.

Updated: 16-02-2025 16:26 IST
The Delhi High Court recently reversed a significant arbitration tribunal's decision concerning Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner BP Plc in a protracted dispute with ONGC.

Initially, the tribunal had ruled that Reliance and BP were not responsible for compensating ONGC for gas said to have migrated from ONGC's blocks to Reliance's KG-D6 block. ONGC had long contended that gas was siphoned off from their fields, leading to a legal battle.

In light of the Delhi High Court's new ruling, Reliance is expected to contest the decision in India's Supreme Court, prolonging the high-stakes legal entanglement.

