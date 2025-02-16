Left Menu

Tahawwur Hussain Rana's Extradition: A Step Closer to Justice for Mumbai Attacks?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, closely associated with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, may soon be extradited from the US to India. His return could shed light on his activities in India before the attacks. Previously convicted in the US, his extradition was approved by former President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:38 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana's Extradition: A Step Closer to Justice for Mumbai Attacks?
  • Country:
  • India

The potential extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the United States could provide crucial insights into the conspiracy behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Officials are hopeful that Rana's presence in India will uncover more about his movements in various Indian cities prior to the 2008 attacks.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-born Canadian, was a close associate of David Coleman Headley, one of the chief conspirators. Despite completing a 14-year sentence in the US for terrorism-related charges, he remains detained in Los Angeles pending extradition to India.

With approval from former President Donald Trump, Rana is set to stand trial in India, joining Ajmal Kasab and Zabiuddin Ansari in the case. Pakistani terrorists carried out a devastating assault in Mumbai in November 2008, targeting several prominent locations and causing significant loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025