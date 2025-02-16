Tahawwur Hussain Rana's Extradition: A Step Closer to Justice for Mumbai Attacks?
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, closely associated with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, may soon be extradited from the US to India. His return could shed light on his activities in India before the attacks. Previously convicted in the US, his extradition was approved by former President Trump.
The potential extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the United States could provide crucial insights into the conspiracy behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Officials are hopeful that Rana's presence in India will uncover more about his movements in various Indian cities prior to the 2008 attacks.
Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-born Canadian, was a close associate of David Coleman Headley, one of the chief conspirators. Despite completing a 14-year sentence in the US for terrorism-related charges, he remains detained in Los Angeles pending extradition to India.
With approval from former President Donald Trump, Rana is set to stand trial in India, joining Ajmal Kasab and Zabiuddin Ansari in the case. Pakistani terrorists carried out a devastating assault in Mumbai in November 2008, targeting several prominent locations and causing significant loss of life.
