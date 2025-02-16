Left Menu

Musk-Led DOGE Slashes Global Aid, Faces Backlash

The US Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, has announced cuts to global aid, including USD 21 million intended for voter turnout in India. The move, part of a broader effort to reduce government spending, has sparked criticism and controversy involving international relations and aid policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:58 IST
In a sweeping move to reduce government expenditure, the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk, has terminated multiple international aid programmes.

Notably, these cuts include USD 21 million formerly allocated for boosting voter turnout in India, a decision eliciting criticism as external interference in Indian politics.

This development follows recent diplomatic exchanges between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the complex political implications and reactions emerging from such fiscal decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

