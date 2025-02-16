Left Menu

Drone Strikes Deepen Mykolaiv Crisis Amid Frigid Temperatures

Russian drone attacks have hit a thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, leaving thousands without heat in freezing temperatures. Ukraine shot down many drones, but the incident raises humanitarian concerns. Ukrainian officials urge the West for more air defenses, as geopolitical tensions rise with unexpected diplomacy from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:29 IST
Drone Strikes Deepen Mykolaiv Crisis Amid Frigid Temperatures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating development, Russian drone strikes targeted a thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, resulting in a humanitarian crisis as 46,000 consumers were left without heating amidst sub-zero temperatures. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal condemned the attack as a deliberate act to create chaos and catastrophe.

The Ukrainian military confirmed shooting down 95 out of 143 drones, crediting electromagnetic countermeasures for thwarting further damage. Despite efforts, homes in the Kyiv region suffered damage and one person was reported injured amid falling temperatures.

With 20% of Ukrainian territory under Russian control, President Zelenskiy continues to press Western leaders for additional air defenses. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions were exacerbated by U.S. President Donald Trump's unilateral call for peace talks with Russia, sidelining European allies and Ukraine in the proposed negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025