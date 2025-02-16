Drone Strikes Deepen Mykolaiv Crisis Amid Frigid Temperatures

In a devastating development, Russian drone strikes targeted a thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, resulting in a humanitarian crisis as 46,000 consumers were left without heating amidst sub-zero temperatures. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal condemned the attack as a deliberate act to create chaos and catastrophe.

The Ukrainian military confirmed shooting down 95 out of 143 drones, crediting electromagnetic countermeasures for thwarting further damage. Despite efforts, homes in the Kyiv region suffered damage and one person was reported injured amid falling temperatures.

With 20% of Ukrainian territory under Russian control, President Zelenskiy continues to press Western leaders for additional air defenses. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions were exacerbated by U.S. President Donald Trump's unilateral call for peace talks with Russia, sidelining European allies and Ukraine in the proposed negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)