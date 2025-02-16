Left Menu

Arrest in Viral Photo Scandal: A Community on Alert

A 22-year-old man, Raj Singh, was arrested for circulating private photos of a 17-year-old girl, whom he also stalked. The incident unfolded after the girl refused to send a nude video. Singh disseminated her photos to friends, which led to his arrest under various legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:38 IST
A 22-year-old man named Raj Singh has been apprehended by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police for allegedly circulating private photos of a 17-year-old girl. The accused reportedly became obsessed after the girl refused to send a nude video, leading him to defame her by spreading her photos.

The police report indicates that Singh continued to stalk the teenager, further endangering her privacy and safety. His relentless pursuit ultimately led to a confrontation, with Singh and a friend following her to her residence in Kashimira.

Subsequently, the victim filed a police complaint, culminating in Singh's arrest on Friday. He faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology Act.

