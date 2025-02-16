Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's United Front Against Drug Menace

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri calls for a state-wide campaign against the drug mafia, particularly targeting 'Chitta' peddlers. Emphasizing strong community action and offering rewards for information, Agnihotri underscores the importance of de-addiction centers in combating the drug issue, asserting that it's a critical challenge, not just political.

Updated: 16-02-2025 18:16 IST
In an impassioned appeal, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has called on the state's citizens to unite in a decisive campaign against the drug mafia, particularly targeting 'Chitta' peddlers.

Agnihotri stressed the need for every family and individual to raise their voice against the drug menace. He highlighted that credible information providers could receive rewards, reinforcing the community's role in combating the mafia.

Underscoring the non-political nature of this serious issue, Agnihotri emphasized that expanded de-addiction centers are vital. He urged open dialogue between parents and addicted children to seek treatment, sending a strong message against this social challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

