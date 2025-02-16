Himachal Pradesh's United Front Against Drug Menace

In an impassioned appeal, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has called on the state's citizens to unite in a decisive campaign against the drug mafia, particularly targeting 'Chitta' peddlers.

Agnihotri stressed the need for every family and individual to raise their voice against the drug menace. He highlighted that credible information providers could receive rewards, reinforcing the community's role in combating the mafia.

Underscoring the non-political nature of this serious issue, Agnihotri emphasized that expanded de-addiction centers are vital. He urged open dialogue between parents and addicted children to seek treatment, sending a strong message against this social challenge.

