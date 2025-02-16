Drone Strikes Plunge Ukraine Into Crisis: A Nation Under Siege

Russian drone strikes wreaked havoc on a thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, thrusting at least 100,000 residents into a dire situation without heating amid freezing temperatures, according to top Ukrainian officials.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressing dismay on Telegram, stated that these attacks are not correlated with the ongoing conflict's front lines but rather evidence of an assault against Ukrainian life. He accused Russia of pursuing war without intentions of peace.

The Ukrainian government disclosed that 143 drones were deployed by Russia overnight, with Ukrainian forces successfully countering the assault, downing 95 drones through electromagnetic measures. With rising tensions, President Zelenskiy urged Western allies to bolster Ukraine's aerial defences, while diplomatic complexities unfold with U.S. President Trump's unexpected call to Putin.

