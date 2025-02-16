Uttarakhand Assembly Session Paves Way for Digital Transformation

The Uttarakhand Assembly is set to begin its Budget Session on Tuesday, as confirmed by Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. In a meeting with the state's chief secretary and senior officials, Bhushan revealed that the assembly has received 521 questions and two bills for discussion during the session.

The session will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, marking the first use of the National e-Vidhan Application (e-NEVA) in the assembly to enhance digital governance. However, Bhushan noted that the session will not be entirely paperless, though significant steps are underway towards full digitisation.

Given the overlap with board examinations, officials have been instructed to coordinate with schools to prevent any issues for students reaching their exam centers. This transition to digital management is expected to be refined in upcoming sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)