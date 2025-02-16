Left Menu

U.S. Seeks European Input on Ukraine Security Arrangements

The United States has reached out to European allies to discuss what support they would require from Washington to engage in security arrangements for Ukraine. A six-point diplomatic document queries potential contributions from countries, deployment of troops, and the necessary size of a European-led force.

Updated: 16-02-2025 20:28 IST
The United States has initiated discussions with European allies regarding their potential involvement in security arrangements for Ukraine, as revealed in a document obtained by Reuters. This diplomatic communication outlines six points, querying European countries on their readiness to contribute to security guarantees and possibly deploying forces.

U.S. President Donald Trump surprised European counterparts by engaging directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin without prior consultation. The U.S. is seeking clarity on the level of support European nations might require from Washington to solidify their participation in peace arrangements for Ukraine. This move is seen as pivotal by European governments who consider U.S. backing crucial.

Key European leaders are set to convene in Paris to discuss their collective response. The document probes countries on their willingness to deploy troops and the required size of such forces, and it seeks suggestions on additional U.S. support to enhance Ukraine's negotiating stance while exerting pressure on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

