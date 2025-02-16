Diamond Heist Foiled: Man Caught with Rs 6 Crore Necklace at Delhi Airport
A man was arrested at Delhi airport for attempting to smuggle a diamond-studded gold necklace valued at Rs 6 crore. The passenger, arriving from Bangkok, was intercepted and searched, leading to the discovery of the luxurious piece. The necklace was seized, and the Gujarat native was taken into custody.
- Country:
- India
In a major bust at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, customs officials apprehended a passenger attempting to smuggle a diamond-studded gold necklace worth Rs 6 crore into the country.
The incident occurred on February 12 when customs intercepted the traveler arriving from Bangkok. Upon conducting a thorough search of the passenger's luggage and personal belongings, authorities uncovered the luxurious piece, weighing approximately 40 grams.
The individual, identified as a resident of Gujarat, was arrested on the spot, and the necklace was seized. An investigation into the smuggling attempt is ongoing, according to customs officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)