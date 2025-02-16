Diamond Heist Foiled: Man Caught with Rs 6 Crore Necklace at Delhi Airport

In a major bust at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, customs officials apprehended a passenger attempting to smuggle a diamond-studded gold necklace worth Rs 6 crore into the country.

The incident occurred on February 12 when customs intercepted the traveler arriving from Bangkok. Upon conducting a thorough search of the passenger's luggage and personal belongings, authorities uncovered the luxurious piece, weighing approximately 40 grams.

The individual, identified as a resident of Gujarat, was arrested on the spot, and the necklace was seized. An investigation into the smuggling attempt is ongoing, according to customs officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)