Mass Deportation Raises Concerns Amidst US Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants
A US military aircraft deported 112 illegal Indian immigrants to Amritsar, sparking controversy and raising concerns. The deportees, many of whom hail from Punjab and neighboring states, faced shackling and alleged mistreatment. This incident highlights the risks and challenges of illegal migration and its socio-economic impact.
In a controversial move, a US military aircraft carrying 112 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar airport, marking the third recent deportation amidst escalating actions against illegal immigration by the Trump administration.
The arrival, consisting of individuals from various Indian states including Haryana, Gujarat, and Punjab, has drawn criticism, especially over reports of shackled deportees and issues involving Sikh turbans. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee condemned the alleged mistreatment, prompting further scrutiny.
The deportees' return has underscored the perils of illegal migration, shedding light on fraudulent travel agents and perilous journeys. Punjab's government has vowed support, while legal actions against culpable agents are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
