Hezbollah Demands Complete Israeli Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon

In a firm declaration, the head of Hezbollah insisted that Israeli troops adhere to a February 18 deadline for their withdrawal from Lebanese territory. The call comes as Hezbollah accuses Israel of occupying posts in southern Lebanon without justification.

The demand aligns with a truce organized by Washington last November, which initially allowed 60 days for withdrawal, later extended to February 18. Reports indicate Israel sought to maintain control over five military posts, a request Hezbollah vehemently opposes.

Further escalating tensions, Israel conducted air strikes in southern Lebanon, targeting alleged Hezbollah installations. Concurrently, Lebanon's ban on Iranian flights - accused of contraband activities - has sparked protests and reinforced the political friction in the region.

