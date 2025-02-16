Hezbollah Demands Complete Israeli Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon
Hezbollah's leader emphasized the necessity for Israeli troops to completely vacate Lebanese territory by the February 18 deadline, as per an agreement brokered by the U.S. Lebanon has banned Iranian flights amid accusations of smuggling arms, leading to tensions and protests at Beirut airport.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a firm declaration, the head of Hezbollah insisted that Israeli troops adhere to a February 18 deadline for their withdrawal from Lebanese territory. The call comes as Hezbollah accuses Israel of occupying posts in southern Lebanon without justification.
The demand aligns with a truce organized by Washington last November, which initially allowed 60 days for withdrawal, later extended to February 18. Reports indicate Israel sought to maintain control over five military posts, a request Hezbollah vehemently opposes.
Further escalating tensions, Israel conducted air strikes in southern Lebanon, targeting alleged Hezbollah installations. Concurrently, Lebanon's ban on Iranian flights - accused of contraband activities - has sparked protests and reinforced the political friction in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
