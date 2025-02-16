Left Menu

Hezbollah Demands Complete Israeli Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon

Hezbollah's leader emphasized the necessity for Israeli troops to completely vacate Lebanese territory by the February 18 deadline, as per an agreement brokered by the U.S. Lebanon has banned Iranian flights amid accusations of smuggling arms, leading to tensions and protests at Beirut airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 16-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 23:47 IST
Hezbollah Demands Complete Israeli Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a firm declaration, the head of Hezbollah insisted that Israeli troops adhere to a February 18 deadline for their withdrawal from Lebanese territory. The call comes as Hezbollah accuses Israel of occupying posts in southern Lebanon without justification.

The demand aligns with a truce organized by Washington last November, which initially allowed 60 days for withdrawal, later extended to February 18. Reports indicate Israel sought to maintain control over five military posts, a request Hezbollah vehemently opposes.

Further escalating tensions, Israel conducted air strikes in southern Lebanon, targeting alleged Hezbollah installations. Concurrently, Lebanon's ban on Iranian flights - accused of contraband activities - has sparked protests and reinforced the political friction in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025