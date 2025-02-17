Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Whistleblower Protection Case

In a significant legal move, the Trump administration has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court to allow the removal of Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel, a federal agency dedicated to protecting whistleblowers. According to documents obtained on Sunday, this marks the administration's first appeal since President Donald Trump assumed office.

The Justice Department's filing, acquired by The Associated Press, requests that the conservative-majority Supreme Court overturn a judge's order that temporarily reinstated Dellinger. Dellinger had been removed days earlier, with no performance issues cited against him. The ongoing legal battle underscores the administration's broader agenda to reshape the federal workforce by testing limits on established civil service protections.

This appeal is the beginning of what could become a consistent wave of legal efforts by the Trump administration to counteract lower court decisions. These court decisions have previously halted aspects of Trump's second-term agenda. The implications of this case are far-reaching, as they touch upon executive powers and their limitations, impacting the independence of federal agencies and the safeguarding of whistleblowers.

