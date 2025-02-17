Left Menu

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Whistleblower Protection Case

The Trump administration appeals to the Supreme Court seeking the firing of Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel. This move aims to undo lower court rulings and impact the federal agency responsible for protecting whistleblowers. The case arises amidst a broader effort to reshape the federal workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:42 IST
Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Whistleblower Protection Case
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal move, the Trump administration has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court to allow the removal of Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel, a federal agency dedicated to protecting whistleblowers. According to documents obtained on Sunday, this marks the administration's first appeal since President Donald Trump assumed office.

The Justice Department's filing, acquired by The Associated Press, requests that the conservative-majority Supreme Court overturn a judge's order that temporarily reinstated Dellinger. Dellinger had been removed days earlier, with no performance issues cited against him. The ongoing legal battle underscores the administration's broader agenda to reshape the federal workforce by testing limits on established civil service protections.

This appeal is the beginning of what could become a consistent wave of legal efforts by the Trump administration to counteract lower court decisions. These court decisions have previously halted aspects of Trump's second-term agenda. The implications of this case are far-reaching, as they touch upon executive powers and their limitations, impacting the independence of federal agencies and the safeguarding of whistleblowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025