Tragedy Strikes: Family of Four Found Dead in Tragic Incident

In a tragic development, a family of four was discovered dead in an apartment in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar. Police report that the deceased include Chetan, aged 45, his wife Rupali, aged 43, their 15-year-old son Kushal, and Chetan's mother Priyamvada, aged 62.

A detective has suggested that Chetan may have poisoned his family before taking his own life. Despite these initial findings, authorities are yet to determine the definitive cause behind the deaths.

A comprehensive investigation has been launched to explore the circumstances surrounding this heart-wrenching incident, as the community awaits answers.

