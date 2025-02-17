Tragedy Strikes: Family of Four Found Dead in Tragic Incident
A shocking incident unfolded in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar as a family of four, including Chetan, his wife Rupali, son Kushal, and Chetan's mother Priyamvada, were found dead. Initial investigations suggest possible poisoning. The authorities have launched a detailed probe to uncover the exact circumstances of their deaths.
In a tragic development, a family of four was discovered dead in an apartment in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar. Police report that the deceased include Chetan, aged 45, his wife Rupali, aged 43, their 15-year-old son Kushal, and Chetan's mother Priyamvada, aged 62.
A detective has suggested that Chetan may have poisoned his family before taking his own life. Despite these initial findings, authorities are yet to determine the definitive cause behind the deaths.
A comprehensive investigation has been launched to explore the circumstances surrounding this heart-wrenching incident, as the community awaits answers.
