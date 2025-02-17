Left Menu

Tragic Family Deaths in Mysuru: Mystery Behind the Loss

A family of four, including Chetan, his wife, their son, and Chetan's mother, were found dead in Mysuru. Preliminary investigations suggest murder-suicide, but police are awaiting forensic results. The discovery was made after Chetan's brother in the US raised concerns. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:44 IST
Tragic Family Deaths in Mysuru: Mystery Behind the Loss
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic discovery in Mysuru has left a family of four dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Police identified the deceased as Chetan, his wife Rupali, their teenage son Kushal, and Chetan's mother Priyamvada.

The deaths occurred at Vishweshwaraiah Nagar, where the family resided in two separate flats. Preliminary findings indicate that Chetan may have poisoned his family before hanging himself. However, forensic investigations are still in progress to confirm this theory.

Despite the tragic loss sparking numerous questions, Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar stressed that the exact nature of the deaths remains under investigation. She revealed that Chetan was a mechanical engineer, previously employed in Dubai, and had recently transitioned to contracting work in Mysuru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025