Tragic Family Deaths in Mysuru: Mystery Behind the Loss
A family of four, including Chetan, his wife, their son, and Chetan's mother, were found dead in Mysuru. Preliminary investigations suggest murder-suicide, but police are awaiting forensic results. The discovery was made after Chetan's brother in the US raised concerns. Investigations are ongoing.
A tragic discovery in Mysuru has left a family of four dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Police identified the deceased as Chetan, his wife Rupali, their teenage son Kushal, and Chetan's mother Priyamvada.
The deaths occurred at Vishweshwaraiah Nagar, where the family resided in two separate flats. Preliminary findings indicate that Chetan may have poisoned his family before hanging himself. However, forensic investigations are still in progress to confirm this theory.
Despite the tragic loss sparking numerous questions, Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar stressed that the exact nature of the deaths remains under investigation. She revealed that Chetan was a mechanical engineer, previously employed in Dubai, and had recently transitioned to contracting work in Mysuru.
