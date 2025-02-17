The Battle Over Places of Worship Act: Legal Tensions Rise

The Supreme Court expressed its displeasure on Monday over numerous new petitions filed against the validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The Act mandates the religious character of places to remain as they were on August 15, 1947, aiming to maintain communal harmony.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, noted the influx of fresh pleas, but indicated it might not address pending cases due to its current composition of two judges. Among the petitioners are significant political figures and organizations seeking changes to the law.

Critics of the Act argue it prevents legal redress over religious sites, while proponents insist it preserves secularism. The court plans to hear the core issues regarding Sections 3 and 4, pivotal clauses that prevent conversion and outline jurisdiction limitations over worship places.

(With inputs from agencies.)