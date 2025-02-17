Left Menu

Emerging Importance of Sino-EU Relations in a Shifting World

The Chinese foreign ministry emphasized the global desire for steady Sino-EU relations amidst uncertainty in transatlantic ties after Trump's inauguration. Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, highlighted the role of China and Europe as positive forces in global dynamics.

Updated: 17-02-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:05 IST
Amidst the shifting dynamics of global politics, the Chinese foreign ministry underscored the need for stable Sino-EU relations. The ministry's spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, stressed the international community's increasing interest in a constructive partnership between China and Europe.

This statement arises during a time when transatlantic relations are undergoing uncertainty following President Donald Trump's recent inauguration.

Guo Jiakun reiterated the significance of the China-Europe relationship in providing a stabilizing force in a world poised for change, reflecting global expectations for cohesive and positive international partnerships.

