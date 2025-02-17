Left Menu

Drone Warfare: Unyielding Strikes on Ukraine

Ukraine faced a significant drone attack from Russia, with 147 drones launched overnight. The Ukrainian air force intercepted 83, while electronic countermeasures stopped 59. The attack damaged storage facilities, residences, and caused fires in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, leading to injuries and stress-related incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:19 IST
Drone Warfare: Unyielding Strikes on Ukraine
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

Drone warfare has intensified in Ukraine as Russia launched a staggering 147 drones in a single night, causing widespread damage to storage facilities and private homes. Ukrainian military officials confirmed the assault on Monday.

Of the 147 drones, Ukraine's air force successfully shot down 83, while 59 others were thwarted by electronic countermeasures. The fate of the remaining five drones remains unclear.

According to gubernatorial sources, fires erupted at an industrial site in the Kyiv region, resulting in the injury of one man and damage to four residences. In Kharkiv, three storage facilities and an administrative building were targeted, with collateral damage extending to residential windows and the psychological wellness of residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025