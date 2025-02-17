Drone Warfare: Unyielding Strikes on Ukraine

Drone warfare has intensified in Ukraine as Russia launched a staggering 147 drones in a single night, causing widespread damage to storage facilities and private homes. Ukrainian military officials confirmed the assault on Monday.

Of the 147 drones, Ukraine's air force successfully shot down 83, while 59 others were thwarted by electronic countermeasures. The fate of the remaining five drones remains unclear.

According to gubernatorial sources, fires erupted at an industrial site in the Kyiv region, resulting in the injury of one man and damage to four residences. In Kharkiv, three storage facilities and an administrative building were targeted, with collateral damage extending to residential windows and the psychological wellness of residents.

