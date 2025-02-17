Hungary has expressed support for the resumption of high-level discussions between Russia and the United States. This sentiment was conveyed by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a live Facebook address after his meeting in Kazakhstan.

In his remarks, Szijjarto criticized European leaders whom he described as 'pro-war,' suggesting that their upcoming meeting in Paris could obstruct peace efforts regarding Ukraine.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister voiced a strong stance against any developments that might prevent a peaceful resolution, highlighting the critical nature of Russia-US dialogues in achieving stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)