Hungary's Diplomatic Stance on Russia-US Talks
Hungary supports the restart of high-level talks between Russia and the United States, as stated by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. He also criticized European leaders pushing for military action, who plan to convene in Paris, and expressed concerns that they might hinder peace negotiations regarding Ukraine.
Hungary has expressed support for the resumption of high-level discussions between Russia and the United States. This sentiment was conveyed by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a live Facebook address after his meeting in Kazakhstan.
In his remarks, Szijjarto criticized European leaders whom he described as 'pro-war,' suggesting that their upcoming meeting in Paris could obstruct peace efforts regarding Ukraine.
The Hungarian Foreign Minister voiced a strong stance against any developments that might prevent a peaceful resolution, highlighting the critical nature of Russia-US dialogues in achieving stability in the region.
