Left Menu

Hungary's Diplomatic Stance on Russia-US Talks

Hungary supports the restart of high-level talks between Russia and the United States, as stated by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. He also criticized European leaders pushing for military action, who plan to convene in Paris, and expressed concerns that they might hinder peace negotiations regarding Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:00 IST
Hungary's Diplomatic Stance on Russia-US Talks
Russian National Guard Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary has expressed support for the resumption of high-level discussions between Russia and the United States. This sentiment was conveyed by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a live Facebook address after his meeting in Kazakhstan.

In his remarks, Szijjarto criticized European leaders whom he described as 'pro-war,' suggesting that their upcoming meeting in Paris could obstruct peace efforts regarding Ukraine.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister voiced a strong stance against any developments that might prevent a peaceful resolution, highlighting the critical nature of Russia-US dialogues in achieving stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025