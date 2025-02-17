Starmer's Bold Move: UK to Lead in Ukraine Peace Efforts

In a groundbreaking move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared the UK's readiness to deploy peacekeeping troops in Ukraine. This announcement positions Starmer as the first European leader to propose such an active role in the conflict, ahead of an emergency meeting in Paris.

The initiative by Starmer aims to reinforce Europe's commitment to the ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine, as nations strive to work closely with the United States under President Trump's unpredictable leadership. The move comes after Trump's surprising engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron, hosting key European leaders, underscores the urgency for a cohesive and strong European response. Yet, the burden of potentially confronting Russia and the depletion of military resources stand as significant challenges for the EU as they navigate this complicated security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)