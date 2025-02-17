Assam's Strategic Leap: Budget Session Unveils Vision for Prosperity
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted state development initiatives at the Budget session in Kokrajhar. Key focuses included economic growth, infrastructure projects, and cultural recognition. Acharya emphasized regional growth and transparency in governance amidst MLA Gogoi's critique. The session aimed to reflect on challenges and future prospects for Assam.
- Country:
- India
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya laid out a comprehensive vision for the state's future during the Budget session held in Kokrajhar, marking a historic first as the Assembly convened outside the state capital.
Acharya emphasized the state's economic strides with a robust 12.6% growth rate and increased tax revenue. Upcoming industrial projects, such as a semiconductor industry and a modern fertiliser plant, aim to strengthen Assam's economic stature. Cultural recognitions and infrastructure developments are also in motion as Assam seeks to become a global economic hub.
Despite optimism, the session was not free from criticism. Independent MLA Gogoi challenged Acharya's economic assertions, questioning the state's debt and results of prior initiatives. The speaker urged procedural discipline as debate and deliberation on Assam's path forward continued in the House.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Understanding the Investment Channel of Monetary Policy in Uncertain Times
When Cheap Money Isn’t Enough: How Financial Frictions Shape Investment
How Temperature Volatility Disrupts Investments, Labor, and Financial Stability
Volkswagen's $1.4 Billion Tax Battle: A Threat to Foreign Investment in India?
India's Budget Amplifies Clean Energy Leadership with Strategic Investments