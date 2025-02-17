Assam's Strategic Leap: Budget Session Unveils Vision for Prosperity

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya laid out a comprehensive vision for the state's future during the Budget session held in Kokrajhar, marking a historic first as the Assembly convened outside the state capital.

Acharya emphasized the state's economic strides with a robust 12.6% growth rate and increased tax revenue. Upcoming industrial projects, such as a semiconductor industry and a modern fertiliser plant, aim to strengthen Assam's economic stature. Cultural recognitions and infrastructure developments are also in motion as Assam seeks to become a global economic hub.

Despite optimism, the session was not free from criticism. Independent MLA Gogoi challenged Acharya's economic assertions, questioning the state's debt and results of prior initiatives. The speaker urged procedural discipline as debate and deliberation on Assam's path forward continued in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)