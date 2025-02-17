G Nageswara Rao Named New Chief of Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Senior IPS officer G Nageswara Rao has been named the new Chief Director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, confirmed government officials on Monday. Rao, a 1995-batch IPS officer, takes over from Varinder Kumar following a recent government order.

The decision signifies a key administrative shift within the bureau, as Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer who has directed the bureau since May 2022, will now report to the Punjab Director General of Police.

This transition marks an important development in the bureau's leadership structure, poised to potentially influence the bureau's operational focus and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)