G Nageswara Rao Named New Chief of Punjab Vigilance Bureau

The Punjab government has appointed senior IPS officer G Nageswara Rao as the Chief Director of the state Vigilance Bureau, succeeding Varinder Kumar. Rao, part of the 1995 IPS batch, replaces Kumar, who will now report to the Director General of Police. Kumar held the position since May 2022.

Updated: 17-02-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:50 IST
  India

Senior IPS officer G Nageswara Rao has been named the new Chief Director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, confirmed government officials on Monday. Rao, a 1995-batch IPS officer, takes over from Varinder Kumar following a recent government order.

The decision signifies a key administrative shift within the bureau, as Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer who has directed the bureau since May 2022, will now report to the Punjab Director General of Police.

This transition marks an important development in the bureau's leadership structure, poised to potentially influence the bureau's operational focus and strategy.

