Left Menu

Cross-Border Diplomacy: BGB and BSF Engage in Critical Bilateral Talks

A high-level Bangladesh Border Guard delegation arrived in Delhi for talks with India's Border Security Force. The discussions aim to address border issues, including security and cross-border crimes. The meeting, first since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, will conclude with a joint discussion record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:51 IST
Cross-Border Diplomacy: BGB and BSF Engage in Critical Bilateral Talks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level delegation from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrived in Delhi on Monday to engage in bilateral discussions with the Border Security Force (BSF) of India. The agenda includes pressing issues such as border fencing and incidents involving attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladeshi miscreants, officials reported.

The 55th Director General-Level Border Coordination Conference will be hosted at the BSF headquarters, located on Lodhi Road. The formal talks, scheduled for Tuesday, will witness dialogues on enhancing cooperation between the two border forces.

This visit marks the first high-profile assembly between the two nations' border agencies since the previous Sheikh Hasina administration stepped down in August last year. Discussions will also focus on the prevention of cross-border crimes and other pivotal matters. The conference will conclude on February 20, finalizing with a 'joint record of discussions.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025