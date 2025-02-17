Cross-Border Diplomacy: BGB and BSF Engage in Critical Bilateral Talks

A high-level delegation from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrived in Delhi on Monday to engage in bilateral discussions with the Border Security Force (BSF) of India. The agenda includes pressing issues such as border fencing and incidents involving attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladeshi miscreants, officials reported.

The 55th Director General-Level Border Coordination Conference will be hosted at the BSF headquarters, located on Lodhi Road. The formal talks, scheduled for Tuesday, will witness dialogues on enhancing cooperation between the two border forces.

This visit marks the first high-profile assembly between the two nations' border agencies since the previous Sheikh Hasina administration stepped down in August last year. Discussions will also focus on the prevention of cross-border crimes and other pivotal matters. The conference will conclude on February 20, finalizing with a 'joint record of discussions.'

