Cross-Border Diplomacy: BGB and BSF Engage in Critical Bilateral Talks
A high-level Bangladesh Border Guard delegation arrived in Delhi for talks with India's Border Security Force. The discussions aim to address border issues, including security and cross-border crimes. The meeting, first since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, will conclude with a joint discussion record.
- Country:
- India
A high-level delegation from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrived in Delhi on Monday to engage in bilateral discussions with the Border Security Force (BSF) of India. The agenda includes pressing issues such as border fencing and incidents involving attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladeshi miscreants, officials reported.
The 55th Director General-Level Border Coordination Conference will be hosted at the BSF headquarters, located on Lodhi Road. The formal talks, scheduled for Tuesday, will witness dialogues on enhancing cooperation between the two border forces.
This visit marks the first high-profile assembly between the two nations' border agencies since the previous Sheikh Hasina administration stepped down in August last year. Discussions will also focus on the prevention of cross-border crimes and other pivotal matters. The conference will conclude on February 20, finalizing with a 'joint record of discussions.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Premier League Under Scrutiny: Corruption Probe Initiated
Swara Bhasker's Social Media Security Scare: Account Restored After Hack
Embankment Dispute: Tripura Challenges Bangladesh Over Border Construction
Congress Criticizes Half-Hearted Efforts for Gig Workers' Social Security
BSF's Eastern Command Boosts Security on Indo-Bangladesh Border