Gujarat's Homecoming: Deportation Chronicles Unfold

A group of 33 individuals from Gujarat, deported from the United States, arrived at Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar. The group was escorted to their hometowns by police. This incident is part of a larger wave of deportations that has seen 74 Gujarati residents returned since February 6.

Updated: 17-02-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: thebluediamondgallery.com

In a significant development, 33 individuals of Gujarati origin, deported from the United States, touched down at Ahmedabad airport on Monday, following their arrival from Amritsar.

These individuals are part of a larger contingent of 112 Indians who returned via a U.S. military aircraft that landed in Amritsar late Sunday.

This recent arrival adds to the tally of 74 individuals from Gujarat who have been deported since February 6. Upon arrival, the deportees, including children, were promptly transported to their respective hometowns in Gujarat.

