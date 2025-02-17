Gujarat's Homecoming: Deportation Chronicles Unfold

In a significant development, 33 individuals of Gujarati origin, deported from the United States, touched down at Ahmedabad airport on Monday, following their arrival from Amritsar.

These individuals are part of a larger contingent of 112 Indians who returned via a U.S. military aircraft that landed in Amritsar late Sunday.

This recent arrival adds to the tally of 74 individuals from Gujarat who have been deported since February 6. Upon arrival, the deportees, including children, were promptly transported to their respective hometowns in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)