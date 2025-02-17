Left Menu

AIIMS Doctor Faces Fresh Threats in Ongoing Case

An AIIMS doctor has reported new threats in her ongoing rape case against another doctor from the same institution. She alleges receiving threatening calls urging her to drop the case, leading to a fresh FIR. The case has now led to three FIRs with accusations of criminal intimidation.

Updated: 17-02-2025 18:46 IST
  India

A 39-year-old doctor at AIIMS has reported receiving fresh threats amidst an ongoing rape case against a colleague, triggering the police to file another FIR.

The victim reported receiving threatening calls on her way to the hospital, with the caller urging her to withdraw the case and threatening her life. The situation was reported promptly to the police, resulting in an FIR at Hauz Khas police station on February 14.

This latest development adds to a series of allegations, with the original rape complaint lodged in July 2023. Additional threats were reported in December 2024, with claims of intimidation towards both the victim and her family by associates of the accused.

