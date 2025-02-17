AIIMS Doctor Faces Fresh Threats in Ongoing Case

A 39-year-old doctor at AIIMS has reported receiving fresh threats amidst an ongoing rape case against a colleague, triggering the police to file another FIR.

The victim reported receiving threatening calls on her way to the hospital, with the caller urging her to withdraw the case and threatening her life. The situation was reported promptly to the police, resulting in an FIR at Hauz Khas police station on February 14.

This latest development adds to a series of allegations, with the original rape complaint lodged in July 2023. Additional threats were reported in December 2024, with claims of intimidation towards both the victim and her family by associates of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)