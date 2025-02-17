Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. and South Africa Clash Over Aid and Policies

South Africa's foreign minister Ronald Lamola stated that the U.S. has not responded to engagement attempts after President Trump cut aid, citing land reform and a genocide case against Israel. The tensions come ahead of the G20 meeting, which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not attend.

Ronald Lamola

South Africa's diplomatic ties with the United States are under strain following an executive order by President Donald Trump cutting off aid to the African nation. Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola expressed disappointment to Reuters on Monday, noting that the U.S. has yet to respond to attempts at formal engagement.

The aid reduction comes in response to South Africa's contentious land reform policies and its genocide lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Despite the diplomatic rift, South Africa is set to host the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Johannesburg later this week.

The situation is further complicated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision to skip the G20 meeting due to ideological differences with South Africa's chosen theme of "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability."

(With inputs from agencies.)

