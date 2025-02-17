Ganderbal Court Delivers Significant Sentences in Juvenile Crimes

In a landmark judgment, a trial court in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has sentenced Mohammad Saleem Taploo to 27 years of rigorous imprisonment for the heinous crimes of raping and abducting a minor.

Convicted under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and section 363 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), Taploo's sentence includes seven years and a Rs 25,000 fine for kidnapping, and a further 20 years with a Rs 50,000 fine for POCSO offenses.

In a separate ruling, Aamir Ashraf Zargar was sentenced to seven years in prison for abduction and rape, as per sections 363 and 376 of the RPC, with fines totaling Rs 35,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)