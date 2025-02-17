Tragic Double Death Unveils Dark Family Secrets

A shocking tragedy unfolded in Ramaiah Layout, Nagasandra, as police reported a murder-suicide involving Shruti and her four-year-old daughter. Shruti, the Pavagada Gram Panchayat president, allegedly took this drastic step due to marital issues. Her accusations against her husband include harassment for dowry and an affair.

According to law enforcement, Shruti and Gopalakrishna married in 2014, but their relationship was marred by tensions. In a suicide note found at the scene, Shruti detailed her plight, accusing her husband of maintaining an illicit relationship, leading to their frequent disputes.

The incident has thrust the community into grief and shock, with a case of abetment to suicide filed against Gopalakrishna. Authorities stated that the investigation into the tragic events is ongoing, with further details pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)