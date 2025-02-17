Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Cycle Seat Factory Claims Lives

A devastating fire in a cycle seat covers manufacturing factory resulted in the deaths of two laborers, including a minor, while another suffered severe injuries. The blaze, controlled by local fire services, highlighted safety lapses and led to legal action against the factory owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:25 IST
  • India

A devastating fire claimed the lives of two laborers, including a minor, and severely injured another in a cycle seat covers manufacturing factory on Monday, local police reported.

The Municipal Corporation's fire brigade managed to control the flames, which broke out near the Dhuri rail crossing, after an hour-long effort. The fire and dense smoke reportedly trapped several workers inside the factory.

Rescue workers discovered two critically burned individuals near a bathroom and rushed them to the local Civil hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries. The surviving minor remains in critical condition. Authorities have yet to determine the fire's cause and have filed a case against the factory owner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

