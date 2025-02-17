Tragic Fire in Cycle Seat Factory Claims Lives

A devastating fire claimed the lives of two laborers, including a minor, and severely injured another in a cycle seat covers manufacturing factory on Monday, local police reported.

The Municipal Corporation's fire brigade managed to control the flames, which broke out near the Dhuri rail crossing, after an hour-long effort. The fire and dense smoke reportedly trapped several workers inside the factory.

Rescue workers discovered two critically burned individuals near a bathroom and rushed them to the local Civil hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries. The surviving minor remains in critical condition. Authorities have yet to determine the fire's cause and have filed a case against the factory owner.

(With inputs from agencies.)